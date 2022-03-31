Russian Ministry of Emergencies Denies Shelling Warnings in Regions Bordering Ukraine

Messages received by companies and agencies in the Belgorod region, in southern Russia near the Ukrainian border, with warnings of a threat of artillery shelling are fake, the regional office of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) told Sputnik on Thursday

"This letter is fake and has nothing to do with EMERCOM Belgorod," the office said.

The heads of Belgorod businesses received letters, allegedly signed by the deputy head of the regional office of the EMERCOM, on Thursday, the office said.

"(We expect) artillery shelling with high chances of hitting residential areas of Russian regions that border Ukraine," the fake letters said.

The letters offered recommendations for action civilians could take in view of the "artillery shelling of the village of Oktyabrskoye by Ukraine on Tuesday, which caused significant destruction and loss of life.

" "Recommended" measures included stocking up on food and water, packing first-aid kits and putting basic necessities and documents in a safe place.

The letters, clearly intended to spread panic among the civilian population, are fake and were not sent by the main office of the EMERCOM for Belgorod region, the head office said in a statement, adding that they were not printed on the official letterhead and their postal addresses were unidentified.

The regional office recommended that only official information "sent using the departmental mail of the EMERCOM" be trusted.