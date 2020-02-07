Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations to Send Humanitarian Aid to Coronavirus-Hit China

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations upon the instructions of President Vladimir Putin and the government has started preparing humanitarian cargo for transfer to China, which has been severely hit by the novel coronavirus, the ministry said in a press release.

"The Russian Emergency Ministry has started preparing humanitarian cargo to be sent to Chinese residents. On February 6 and 7, the humanitarian shipment will be formed in the Moscow, Tver and Voronezh Regions by the ministry's divisions .

.. The flight [with the humanitarian aid] is scheduled [to take off] on February 8 from Ramenskoye Airport," the press release said.

The humanitarian aid will include medical supplies and personal protective equipment, the press release added.

The current death toll from the deadly coronavirus has already exceeded 560 people, and over 28,000 others have been infected all over the world since it was first detected in December.