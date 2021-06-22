UrduPoint.com
Russian Ministry Of Justice Labels Laboratory Of Social Sciences NGO As Foreign Agent

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 02:29 PM

The Russian Ministry of Justice labeled the Laboratory of Social Sciences non-profit organization, which focuses on promoting modern educational programs, as an NGO performing functions of a foreign agent, as it received funding from the UK Oxford Russia Fund

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Justice labeled the Laboratory of Social Sciences non-profit organization, which focuses on promoting modern educational programs, as an NGO performing functions of a foreign agent, as it received funding from the UK Oxford Russia Fund.

According to the ministerial register, the decision was made on Monday.

The Laboratory of Social Sciences aimed at "influencing the development and implementation of state policy, formation of state bodies and local authorities and their decisions and actions," the Russian Ministry of Justice explained.

