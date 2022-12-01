UrduPoint.com

Russian Ministry Of Justice Publishes Unified Register Of Foreign Agents

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Russian Ministry of Justice Publishes Unified Register of Foreign Agents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Russian Ministry of Justice published on Thursday a joint register of foreign agents, which now includes individuals, registered and unregistered non-profit and non-governmental organizations.

A total of 493 organizations and citizens are included in the joint register.

"Given that the law provides for a number of prohibitions for foreign agents, which could also be individuals, data will be published that allows for the unmistakable identification of such persons (date of birth, individual insurance and tax numbers)," the ministry said in a statement.

Citizens, who have been included in the register for the first time, could be excluded from the register via a simplified procedure, which will be decided by the Russian justice minister or his deputy.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes vir ..

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes viral on social media

16 minutes ago
 Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

3 hours ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

3 hours ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

3 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.