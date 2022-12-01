Russian Ministry of Justice Publishes Unified Register of Foreign Agents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Russian Ministry of Justice published on Thursday a joint register of foreign agents, which now includes individuals, registered and unregistered non-profit and non-governmental organizations.

A total of 493 organizations and citizens are included in the joint register.

"Given that the law provides for a number of prohibitions for foreign agents, which could also be individuals, data will be published that allows for the unmistakable identification of such persons (date of birth, individual insurance and tax numbers)," the ministry said in a statement.

Citizens, who have been included in the register for the first time, could be excluded from the register via a simplified procedure, which will be decided by the Russian justice minister or his deputy.