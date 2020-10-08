MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Russian Interior Ministry on Thursday refuted reports that a bottle from the Tomsk hotel room occupied by Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny had been brought by his ally Maria Pevchikh to Germany as not corresponding to reality.

According to the ministry, after Navalny was hospitalized, Pevchikh traveled from Tomsk to Novosibirsk by car and then took a flight to Omsk. She traveled to Germany by plane after that.

"As Maria Pevchikh was undergoing the preflight inspection at the Tolmachevo airport (the city of Novosibirsk), there were no containers over 100 milliliters, including a bottle of water, in her luggage or a backpack. After passing the preflight inspection, Maria Pevchikh bought a 500-milliliter bottle of Svyatoy Istochnik water from a wending machine in the airport's secure area, with which she flew to the city of Omsk," the ministry's transport department for the Siberian Federal District said in a statement.

"There are still many questions for the employees of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, who accompanied Navalny during the trip. Investigators are determining what they were doing in the room, where Navalny had stayed, why did they take objects from there (including the bottle of water) that could serve as evidence for the [preinvestigation] check and how they were transporting them," the ministry added.

"Currently, police officers are trying to clarify necessary information with the Anti-Corruption Foundation employees but they refuse to provide explanations to the questions that interest the investigative authorities," the ministry said.