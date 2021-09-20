Russian Ministry Reports Fatalities in Perm University Shooting, Attacker Detained

Some people were killed and others injured in the shooting in Russia's Perm State University, the attacker was detained, the interior affairs ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Some people were killed and others injured in the shooting in Russia's Perm State University, the attacker was detained, the interior affairs ministry said on Monday.

The university said earlier that four people were injured.

"This morning, police officers on duty received a message about shots heard on the territory of the Perm State National Research University. According to preliminary information, there are fatalities and injuries ... The attacker was detained by police officers," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Investigative Committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, told Sputnik that a student opened fire.

"On September 20, a student opened fire on people on the territory of a building of the Perm State National Research University. We are verifying data on fatalities and injuries. The identity of the suspect was established," Petrenko said.

A criminal investigation was initiated, the spokeswoman added.