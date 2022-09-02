Russian Ministry Says Defense Chiefs From 35 Countries Attended Moscow Security Forum

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Defense ministers of 35 countries, as well as representatives of six international organizations, took part in the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security, held as part of the military-technical forum Army 2022, Russian deputy defense minister Alexander Fomin said on Friday.

"The conference was attended by the heads of defense departments of 35 countries from Asia, Africa, the middle East and Latin America, two of them with the rank of deputy prime minister," Fomin said, adding that 16 countries were represented by deputy defense ministers and chiefs of general staffs and another 10 states were represented by military commanders.

The forum was attended by 67 independent military experts from 31 states, as well as representatives of six international organizations, namely the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the League of Arab States and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Fomin noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin set the general tone of the conference via video message, in which the president conducted a detailed analysis of the current international situation.

"The content of the message has become the subject of detailed study in professional military and political circles, including Western countries," Fomin added.

Fomin also noted that during the conference, Moscow explained to a wide foreign audience "the true causes of the current geopolitical situation" and outlined the steps being taken to normalize the situation and ensure the country's own security.

The 10th Moscow Conference on International Security, an annual forum held by the Russian Defense Ministry, took place at Patriot Park just outside the Russian capital on August 16. The conference's agenda included the most pressing issues of global and regional security. The forum is held annually since 2012.