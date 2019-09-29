Russian Ministry Vows to Respond in Kind After UK Tories Bar Sputnik From Party Conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that the UK media would face a proportional response in Russia after the UK Conservative Party had denied the Sputnik news agency's application to attend the party conference.

Earlier in the day, it turned out that the Tories had not granted accreditation to Sputnik and informed the news agency about the decision at the very last moment, despite the fact that the request had been submitted a month ago.

"The UK media will face a proportional response," the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

The RT broadcaster and Sputnik have faced severe criticism in the West over the past several years for allegedly delivering impartial coverage of news. In 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the need to counter Russian media, citing RT and Sputnik as major threats. A number of European and US politicians have accused Sputnik and RT of interfering in other countries' affairs, albeit without giving any proof.

Moscow has called all the accusations against RT and Sputnik groundless.