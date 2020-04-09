- Home
- World
- News
- Russian Ministry Warns Against Conditioners in Sites With High Risk of COVID-19 Spreading
Russian Ministry Warns Against Conditioners In Sites With High Risk Of COVID-19 Spreading
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:48 PM
The Russian Health Ministry warned on Thursday against using split air conditioners in areas with high risk of COVID-19 spreading, as conditioners increase chances for people to be infected
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Russian Health Ministry warned on Thursday against using split air conditioners in areas with high risk of COVID-19 spreading, as conditioners increase chances for people to be infected.
"Usage of room conditioners (split systems) should be excluded in areas of high risk of COVID-19 spreading, as they, in fact, increase the risk of being infected due to contributing to high concentrations of infectious aerosol in the conditions of blocked natural ventilation," the ministry's recommendations on COVID-19 prevention, diagnostics and treatment read.
Usage of recirculating air cleaners, including those with ultraviolet bactericidal radiation sources, is not efficient for reducing the risk of COVID-19 spreading, due to insufficient productivity, the Russian Health Ministry added, calling for opting for regular ventilation or efficient mechanical ventilation.