Russian Ministry Warns Against Conditioners In Sites With High Risk Of COVID-19 Spreading

Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:48 PM

Russian Ministry Warns Against Conditioners in Sites With High Risk of COVID-19 Spreading

The Russian Health Ministry warned on Thursday against using split air conditioners in areas with high risk of COVID-19 spreading, as conditioners increase chances for people to be infected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Russian Health Ministry warned on Thursday against using split air conditioners in areas with high risk of COVID-19 spreading, as conditioners increase chances for people to be infected.

"Usage of room conditioners (split systems) should be excluded in areas of high risk of COVID-19 spreading, as they, in fact, increase the risk of being infected due to contributing to high concentrations of infectious aerosol in the conditions of blocked natural ventilation," the ministry's recommendations on COVID-19 prevention, diagnostics and treatment read.

Usage of recirculating air cleaners, including those with ultraviolet bactericidal radiation sources, is not efficient for reducing the risk of COVID-19 spreading, due to insufficient productivity, the Russian Health Ministry added, calling for opting for regular ventilation or efficient mechanical ventilation.

