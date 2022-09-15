UrduPoint.com

Russian Mir Payment Cards to Start Working in Cuba by End of 2022 - Cuban Tourism Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Cuba will begin accepting Russia's Mir payment cards by the end of the year, Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos Garcia Granda said on Wednesday.

"Russian customers will be able to use their Mir cards in Cuba, we will implement this by the end of the year," Garcia Granda told the 28th OTDYKH Leisure Expo, taking place in the Moscow region from September 13-15.

There is only one step left to begin accepting Mir cards in Cuba: to reprogram payment terminals, the minister said, adding that it is expected to be finished by the end of October.

At the moment, Russian tourists can pay and withdraw money from ATMs using their Mir cards in Turkey, Vietnam, South Korea, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Ossetia, and Abkhazia.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum that the Mir payment system is currently being installed in countries of Southeast Asia, the middle East, Latin America, as well as China.

