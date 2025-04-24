Open Menu

Russian Missile Attack Kills Nine In Kyiv

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Thursday killed at least nine and wounded dozens in one of the deadliest strikes on the Ukrainian capital since Russia launched its invasion more than three years ago.

Ukraine has been battered by Russian aerial attacks through the war, but deadly strikes on Kyiv, which is better protected by air defences that other cities, are less common.

The attacks throw yet more doubt on already fraught US efforts to push Russia and Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire, hours after Donald Trump lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for refusing to accept Moscow's occupation of the Crimean peninsula as a condition for peace.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is yet to respond to Zelensky's offer to completely halt air attacks on civilian targets, and last month rejected a US-Ukrainian call for a full and unconditional ceasefire.

"Putin shows only a desire to kill," Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, said as Russia unleashed its attack overnight.

"The attacks on civilians must stop," he added.

Loud blasts had sounded over the Ukrainian capital at around 1 a.m. (2200 GMT) after air raid sirens rang out across Kyiv warning residents to head to shelters, AFP journalists on the ground heard.

Through the night, rescue workers were poring through the rubble of destroyed buildings and tackling blazes in apartment blocks.

At least nine people were killed and more than 60 wounded, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

"Russia has launched a massive combined strike on Kyiv," the agency said on Telegram.

"According to preliminary data, nine people were killed, 63 wounded."

Among 42 people hospitalised, were six children, it added.

Photos published by the agency showed first responders using search dogs to scour through piles of smoking debris, and medics carrying a wounded man into the back of an ambulance on a stretcher.

