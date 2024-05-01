Open Menu

Russian Missile Attack Kills Three In Ukraine's Odesa: Mayor

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) A Russian missile attack killed three people in Odesa, the mayor of the southwestern Ukrainian port city said early on Wednesday.

"The enemy attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles. As a consequence of the attack, three people were killed and three more wounded," Odesa mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said on Telegram.

"All necessary medical assistance is provided to the injured," Oleg Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, said on Telegram.

"There is damage to civil infrastructure," he added, without providing further information.

Another Russian missile attack in Odesa on Monday killed five people, according to local officials.

Odesa, a Black Sea port vital for Ukrainian exports, is regularly targeted by deadly missile and drone attacks.

Russia has relentlessly hit Ukrainian cities for months and is making a push on the front in eastern Ukraine ahead of the arrival of crucial US weapons.

