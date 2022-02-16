Russian Missile Attack Warning System to Be Completely Upgraded by 2030 - Aerospace Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The Russian Armed Forces' missile attack warning system will be completely transferred to Voronezh high-readiness radar stations by 2030, Col. Sergey Suchkov, head of the Main Missile Attack Warning Center of the Russian Aerospace Forces, said.

"In the long term until 2030, the development of the missile attack warning system envisions ... the introduction of these stations... It will ensure the completion of the warning system's rearmament with the new generation radar stations," Col. Suchkov said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.