UrduPoint.com

Russian Missile Attack Warning System To Be Completely Upgraded By 2030 - Aerospace Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Russian Missile Attack Warning System to Be Completely Upgraded by 2030 - Aerospace Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The Russian Armed Forces' missile attack warning system will be completely transferred to Voronezh high-readiness radar stations by 2030, Col. Sergey Suchkov, head of the Main Missile Attack Warning Center of the Russian Aerospace Forces, said.

"In the long term until 2030, the development of the missile attack warning system envisions ... the introduction of these stations... It will ensure the completion of the warning system's rearmament with the new generation radar stations," Col. Suchkov said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Voronezh

Recent Stories

Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at G ..

Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at Gulfood 2022

1 hour ago
 Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state v ..

Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state visit

1 hour ago
 Photographer Steve McCurry reflects on his career ..

Photographer Steve McCurry reflects on his career at Xposure 2022

1 hour ago
 International Publishers Association to organise s ..

International Publishers Association to organise symposium on impact of Covid pa ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;I ..

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;Innovation Charter&#039;

2 hours ago
 Biden Administration Says Lack of Testing Makes Tr ..

Biden Administration Says Lack of Testing Makes True COVID-19 Impact Worldwide U ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>