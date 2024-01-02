Russian missile attacks kill four in Ukraine

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Russian missile attacks on Ukraine Tuesday killed four people, including one in Kyiv, and wounded 27 others in the capital, officials said.

Russia hit Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv with a barrage of missiles on Tuesday morning.

"One wounded elderly woman from a building in the Solomyansky district...died in an ambulance. Twenty-seven wounded people were hospitalised," Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko said.

Ukraine's interior minister Igor Klymenko said two people were killed in the Kyiv region.

The head of Kharkiv Oleg Sinegubov said one woman was killed in an attack on the northeastern city.

The attacks came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to intensify strikes on Ukraine.

Both sides hit each other with deadly attacks in recent days, as Moscow's invasion nears its second anniversary.