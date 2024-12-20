Russian Missile Barrage On Kyiv Kills One, Damages Embassies
Published December 20, 2024
Russian missiles targeted Kyiv at sunrise Friday, killing at least one person and damaging embassies and a university in the centre of the Ukrainian capital
Later in the day, Russia officials said Kyiv had launched a deadly strike in its Kursk region, part of which is occupied by Ukrainian troops.
Later in the day, Russia officials said Kyiv had launched a deadly strike in its Kursk region, part of which is occupied by Ukrainian troops.
Moscow said its dawn attack on Kyiv was retaliation for a strike using Western missiles on a chemical plant in Russia earlier in the week.
Russian aerial attacks regularly target the capital but rarely cause significant damage as Kyiv is well protected by air defence, nearly three years into Russia's invasion.
"There were explosions after explosions in a row," said 45-year-old Ksenia, who was staying at a hotel near the site of a wreckage.
The air force said it had downed all five Iskander missiles Russia launched at the capital, but that debris had damaged several districts.
The strikes killed a 53-year-old man and wounded 13 people, most suffering from shrapnel injuries, city officials said.
They also damaged a building housing the embassies of Argentina, Palestine, North Macedonia, Portugal and Montenegro, and Albania's diplomatic mission, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said.
