Russian Missile Cruiser Arrives In Cape Town For Naval Drills - Northern Fleet

Sun 24th November 2019 | 08:00 PM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Russia's Marshal Ustinov missile cruiser has arrived in Cape Town to take part in a naval exercise with China and South Africa, Capt. 1st Rank Vadim Serga, the chief of the Northern Fleet press service, said on Sunday.

"Marshal Ustinov missile cruiser, heading a Northern Fleet squadron of combat ships and support vessels, has called at the port of Cape Town of the Republic of South Africa. prior to its arrival to the port the vessels fired a 21-salvo international salute," Serga said.

According to him, the ship's crew was greeted by South African sailors, whom the crew will join in the maritime exercise after finishing its port call.

The ship's visit is scheduled to last several days, during which it will also replenish the food and water supplies.

The captain added that supporting Vyazma tanker and SB-406 rescue tug-boat, accompanying the cruiser, will enter the port later in the day.

The Multinational Maritime Exercise between Russia, China, and South Africa will take place on November 25-30, and will focus on maritime economic security, interoperability, and facilitating good relations between the nations' navies.

