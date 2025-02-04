Russian Missile Kills Four, Wounds 20 In East Ukraine: Governor
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 04:00 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A Russian missile fired Tuesday on the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum killed four people and wounded 17, the governor of the broader Kharkiv region said on social media.
Izyum, which had a population of around 45,000 people before the Russian invasion launched in February 2022, was occupied for several months the beginning of the war before being retaken by Ukraine.
But Russian forces were making gains in the region and undoing the advances Kyiv's army made in their 2022 counter offensive, while stepping up bombardments here.
"According to initial reports, the occupiers used a ballistic missile. Four people were killed," Oleg Synegubov wrote on Telegram, adding that five people had been hospitalised.
In an update he said that 20 people had been wounded in the strike that targeted the centre of the town, which lies some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the front line.
Recent Stories
International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..
TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’
UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises inaugural Heritage Forum f ..
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..
When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?
Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant
Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development
Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today
More Stories From World
-
French far right says will not back no-confidence motion over budget4 minutes ago
-
Russian missile kills four, wounds 20 in east Ukraine: governor4 minutes ago
-
Japan's Olympic pool-sized sinkhole highlights risk of old pipes34 minutes ago
-
N. Korea troops not in combat in Russia's Kursk since mid-Jan: Seoul1 hour ago
-
French far right doesn't intend to back no-confidence motion over budget1 hour ago
-
Japan PM to meet Trump on Feb 6-8 US trip1 hour ago
-
Uzbekistan vows to create 5.2 mln jobs in 20253 hours ago
-
Coalmine collapse kills two, injures one in N. Afghanistan3 hours ago
-
US vice president to attend Paris AI summit next week: French diplomatic source3 hours ago
-
US deports over 200 Indians by military aircraft3 hours ago
-
China's box office refreshes Spring Festival holiday record3 hours ago
-
China slaps tariffs on US energy, vehicles in trade war sparring3 hours ago