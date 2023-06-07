Russian Missile Maker to Double Guided Weapon Production - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) A surface-to-air missile making company owned by Russian defense giant Almaz-Antey will double its production to bolster the country's air defense, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The general director of the enterprise briefed the Russian defense minister (Sergei Shoigu) on ongoing programs for expanding production capacities to provide Russian troops with modern air defense systems ... The creation of new production capacities will double the opportunities of the enterprise," the ministry's statement read.

Shoigu inspected the company's factory to make sure that the state procurement project was running on schedule. The minister said the Russian S-300, S-400 and S-350 missile systems had proven their ability to take out airborne targets in Ukraine.