Russian Missile Strike Killed Polish, German Mercenaries In Lviv - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Russian Missile Strike Killed Polish, German Mercenaries in Lviv - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Many Polish and German mercenaries were killed on July 6 as a result of Russia's long-range missile strike on a military academy in the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"According to confirmed information, on July 6, as a result of a group strike with long-range, sea-launched high-precision weapons on the territory of the (Ukrainian armed forces') ground forces academy in the city of Lviv, a large number of Polish and German mercenaries stationed there were eliminated," the ministry said.

A total of 4,990 foreign mercenaries have been eliminated since the start of Russia's military operation, with 4,910 having fled combat zone, leaving Ukraine, the ministry said.

