Russian Missile Strike Kills 1 In Ukraine's Kryvyi Rig

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A Russian missile strike on a hotel in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig killed at least one person on Wednesday, local authorities said.

Moscow has kept up its bombardment of Ukraine, even as rhetoric builds in Washington and Moscow on potential talks to halt the more than three-year war.

"A Russian missile hit a five-story hotel, and a fire broke out. One person died, two were injured, and 14 people were rescued," Ukraine's emergency services said on Telegram.

"A stairwell was destroyed, there may be people under the rubble," it added.

Kryvyi Rig, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's home town, lies about 70 kilometres (43 miles) north west of the front line and was home to more than 600,000 people before the war.

Sergiy Lysak, governor of the local Dnipropetrovsk region, shared an image of what appeared to be the facade of a residential building, surrounded by rubble.

Lysak identified the dead as a 53-year-old man.

