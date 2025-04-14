Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills 34

(@FahadShabbir)

Sumy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A Russian missile strike on Sunday on the Ukrainian city of Sumy killed at least 34 people, authorities said as European and US leaders condemned one of the deadliest attacks in months.

Two ballistic missiles hit the centre of the northeastern city, close to the Russian border, on Sunday morning, Ukrainian authorities said.

People ran for cover amid burning cars and bodies were left strewn in the street.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that the attack occurred on Palm Sunday, a major Christian feast.

"Only completely deranged scum can do something like this," he said in his evening address.

Emergency services said the missiles killed 34 people, including two children, and wounded 117, including 15 children.

The dead were seen covered in silver sheets at the scene of the strike where rescuers worked through the rubble of a building near a destroyed trolleybus.

Zelensky said eight of the 68 injured in hospitals were in serious condition.

"In addition to the university, the strike damaged five apartment buildings, cafes, shops, and the district court. In total, the Russian attack damaged 20 buildings," said Zelensky.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "deeply alarmed and shocked" by the strike, which highlighted a "devastating pattern of similar assaults on Ukrainian cities and towns in recent weeks," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

US President Donald Trump called the strike "a horrible thing" while speaking to reporters on board Air Force One.

"I think it was terrible. And I was told they made a mistake. But I think it's a horrible thing. I think the whole war is a horrible thing," Trump said.

Asked to clarify what he meant by a "mistake", the US president said that "they made a mistake... you're gonna ask them" -- without specifying who or what he was referring to.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the attack "horrifying" and a "tragic reminder of why President Trump and his administration are putting so much time and effort into trying to end this war and achieve durable peace".

The strike came two days after US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff travelled to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and push Trump's efforts to end the war.

Zelensky on Sunday urged the US president to visit his country to better understand the devastation wrought by Russia's invasion.

"Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of forms of negotiations, come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead," he said according to a transcript of an interview to be broadcast on CBS.

The head of Ukraine's GUR military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said on Telegram that Russia had used two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles on Sumy.

One witness told AFP she heard two explosions.

"A lot of people were very badly injured. A lot of corpses," she said, struggling to speak.

Sumy declared three days of mourning.

It was the second Russian attack this month to cause a large civilian death toll. An attack on Zelensky's home city of Kryvi Rig killed at least 18 people, including nine children.

Zelensky called on the United States and Europe to give a "strong response" to Russia, adding: "Talking has never stopped ballistic missiles and bombs."

Trump has previously voiced anger at Moscow for "bombing like crazy" in Ukraine.

France's President Emmanuel Macron said the strike showed Russia's "blatant disregard for human lives, international law and the diplomatic efforts of President Trump".

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "appalled" by the attack, which Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni described as a "cowardly" act by Russia.

Germany's chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz described it as "a serious war crime, deliberate and intended".

Staging an attack on Palm Sunday outraged several leaders.

It was "a barbaric attack, made even more vile as people gathered peacefully to celebrate Palm Sunday," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on X.

"The Russian version of a ceasefire. Bloody Palm Sunday," said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.