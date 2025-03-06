Russian Missile Strike On Zelensky's Hometown Kills Three
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 11:30 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A Russian missile strike on a hotel in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown overnight killed three people and injured 31 with about half of them in serious condition, authorities said Thursday.
Moscow has kept up its bombardment of Ukraine even as rhetoric builds in Washington and Moscow on potential talks to halt the more than three-year war.
"Three people died in Kryvyi Rig due to the night missile attack... Sincere condolences to the relatives," said Sergiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region.
"There are 31 injured... 14 are in serious condition."
In addition to the hotel, 14 apartment buildings, a post office, almost two dozen cars, a cultural institution, and 12 shops were damaged, authorities said.
Officials later said a security guard was killed when a warehouse was struck in Sumy, further north.
Kryvyi Rig lies about 70 kilometres (43 miles) northwest of the front line and was home to more than 600,000 people before the war.
Recent Stories
A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo
More Stories From World
-
Russian missile strike on Zelensky's hometown kills three2 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table12 minutes ago
-
US firm targets Moon landing with drill, rovers, hopping drone12 minutes ago
-
Asian markets rise on Trump auto tariff reprieve12 minutes ago
-
Lithuania quits cluster bomb ban treaty despite outrage12 minutes ago
-
Cyclone's fringe lashes eastern Australia22 minutes ago
-
Trump's 'war' on cartels a favor to Mexico: US VP Vance22 minutes ago
-
Trump tariffs reverberate through Mexico's industrial belt22 minutes ago
-
Super-sub Elliott hands Liverpool win over PSG in Champions League22 minutes ago
-
Osorio topples Osaka, Kvitova ousted at Indian Wells22 minutes ago
-
Cavs hold off Heat to book NBA playoff berth42 minutes ago
-
Ex-Wimbledon champion Kvitova falls in Indian Wells first round42 minutes ago