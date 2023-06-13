UrduPoint.com

Russian Missile System S-350 Destroys Real Target Automatically For 1st Time - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Russian Missile System S-350 Destroys Real Target Automatically for 1st Time - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russian air defense complex S-350 Vityaz has automatically destroyed a real air target for the first time ever, during combat operations in the area of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Industry Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik.

"Just recently, (Russian metallurgy and heavy machine-building) Obukhov Plant has announced that the S-350 Vityaz anti-aircraft missile system, hit a target in the area of the special operation (in Ukraine) in automatic mode for the first time in the world, using artificial intelligence without the participation of the human," Manturov said.

Russian air defense systems are currently the only systems in the world capable of destroying hypersonic missiles, which, again, only Russian armed forces have at their service, the minister added.

In late May, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik that Vityaz had performed fully automatic detection, tracking and destruction of Ukrainian combat aircraft and drones in the area of the special operation for the first time ever. The automatic mode was implemented through the principle of non-interference by humans in decisions made by AI, the source added.

