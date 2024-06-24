Open Menu

Russian Missile Wounds Four, Sparks Blaze In Odesa

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A Russian cruise missile hit a warehouse in the southern port city of Odesa, wounding at least four people and sparking a massive blaze, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

Kyiv also conceded that Russian forces had advanced towards an important supply link in the eastern Donetsk region, where outgunned and outnumbered Ukrainian troops have been struggling to hold the line.

The historic Black Sea city of Odesa is a key shipping hub for Ukrainian exports and has faced persistent missile and drone attacks from Russian forces since the beginning of their invasion in February 2022.

"Russian occupants attacked the Odesa region with two cruise missiles. One of them was eliminated," the air force said on social media.

The military acknowledged that a warehouse was hit, without elaborating, and the region's governor said four people were wounded.

AFP journalists in Odesa saw large columns of smoke rising over a charred building.

