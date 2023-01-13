Russian Missiles, Drones Continue to Have Impact in Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Russian drones and missiles continue to impact the situation in Ukraine and that is why Washington will continue providing Kiev with additional air defense capabilities, US Department of Defense spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"Clearly, Russian missiles and drones continue to have an impact. And so we will do our part to continue to support them to provide them with additional air defense capabilities," Ryder said during a press briefing.