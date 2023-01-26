Russian missiles kill 11 in Ukraine

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023

A blistering wave of Russian strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure killed 11 people on Thursday, a day after Germany and the United States pledged heavy tanks for Kyiv

A blistering wave of Russian strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure killed 11 people on Thursday, a day after Germany and the United States pledged heavy tanks for Kyiv.

The latest wave of attacks came as the Kremlin said Moscow perceived the tank deliveries "as direct involvement in the conflict". France insisted that neither Paris nor its allies were fighting a war against Russia.

"This should have happened sooner and in bigger quantities," a Ukrainian doctor called Liza told AFP near the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, welcoming the long-awaited promise of heavy tanks.

As a result of Russia's latest missile strikes, 11 people were killed and 11 others were wounded on Thursday, Ukraine's emergency services said.

Earlier in the day officials said that a 55-year-old man was killed in Kyiv by fragments of a missile that was shot down by Ukrainian air defence systems.

The Ukrainian army said its forces destroyed 47 out of the 55 missiles launched by Russia.

