Open Menu

Russian Missiles Kill 36 In Ukraine, Gut Kyiv Children's Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Russian missiles kill 36 in Ukraine, gut Kyiv children's hospital

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) Russia struck cities across Ukraine on Monday with a missile barrage that killed three dozen people and ripped open a children's hospital in Kyiv, an assault condemned as a ruthless attack on civilians.

Dozens of volunteers including hospital staff and rescue workers dug through debris from the Okhmatdyt paediatric hospital in a desperate search for survivors after the rare day-time bombardment, AFP journalists on the scene saw.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched dozens of missiles toward five towns and cities in southern and eastern Ukraine as well as the capital.

Ukrainian officials said 33 people were killed and another 140 wounded in the wave of 38 missiles.

The air force said air defence systems had downed 30 projectiles.

Zelensky called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council over the barrage and urged Ukraine's allies to deliver "a stronger response" to Russia's attack.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Ukraine Russia From

Recent Stories

President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024

President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024

2 hours ago
 Blind murder case solved, two held

Blind murder case solved, two held

2 hours ago
 Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather conc ..

Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather concerns

2 hours ago
 Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, ..

Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, peace during Muharram-ul-Haram

2 hours ago
 Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers meltin ..

Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers melting

2 hours ago
 Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes

Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes

2 hours ago
Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: ..

Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: NA Committee informed

2 hours ago
 Polio eradication priority of KP government: Ganda ..

Polio eradication priority of KP government: Gandapur

2 hours ago
 Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains ..

Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains. Adl RCB Chief

2 hours ago
 June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat ..

June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat wave persists: Report

2 hours ago
 Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah voices concern ove ..

2 hours ago
 SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arr ..

SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arrested car lifter's escape

2 hours ago

More Stories From World