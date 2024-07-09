Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) Russia struck cities across Ukraine on Monday with a missile barrage that killed three dozen people and ripped open a children's hospital in Kyiv, an assault condemned as a ruthless attack on civilians.

Dozens of volunteers including hospital staff and rescue workers dug through debris from the Okhmatdyt paediatric hospital in a desperate search for survivors after the rare day-time bombardment, AFP journalists on the scene saw.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched dozens of missiles toward five towns and cities in southern and eastern Ukraine as well as the capital.

Ukrainian officials said 33 people were killed and another 140 wounded in the wave of 38 missiles.

The air force said air defence systems had downed 30 projectiles.

Zelensky called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council over the barrage and urged Ukraine's allies to deliver "a stronger response" to Russia's attack.