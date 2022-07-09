UrduPoint.com

Russian Missiles Pound East Ukraine, Hit Kharkiv

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Russian missiles pound east Ukraine, hit Kharkiv

Russian troops shelled Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Saturday as Ukrainian officials accused Moscow of preparing further attacks and Washington promised new military aid to Kyiv

Druzhkivka, Ukraine, July 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Russian troops shelled Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Saturday as Ukrainian officials accused Moscow of preparing further attacks and Washington promised new military aid to Kyiv.

Having endured long battles to capture cities in the neighbouring Lugansk region, Russia is now seeking to push deeper into Donetsk to consolidate its hold over the entire Donbas region in the east.

Four and a half months into the war, residents in the town of Druzhkivka, in northern Donetsk, woke up Saturday to a suspected missile attack which ripped apart a supermarket and gouged a crater into the ground.

Five people were killed in the Donetsk region in the past 24 hours while seven were injured, Ukrainian officials said Saturday.

Sergiy Gaiday, the governor of Lugansk, said the Russians were attacking Donetsk from bases in his region.

"We are trying to contain their armed formations along the entire frontline... Where it is inconvenient for them to go forward, they create real hell, shelling the territories on the horizon," he said.

Oleksandr Vilkul, mayor of President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, said Russia had attacked the city with cluster munitions, killing at least one person and injuring two.

Russia's defence ministry said Saturday it had inflicted heavy losses in the Mykolaiv and Dnepropetrovsk regions, in southern and central Ukraine respectively, and claimed strikes on Donetsk and the Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian emergency services said six civilians were wounded, four of whom were taken to hospital, in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, when a rocket tore through a two-storey residential building on Saturday.

- 'Massive fighting' - "The eyes of all aggressive political movements and regimes in the world are now focused on what Russia is doing against us, against Ukraine," Zelensky said in an Instagram post.

"Will the world be able to bring real war criminals to justice?" he asked, warning failure to do so would lead to "hundreds of other aggressions".

Away from the Donbas, the mayor of Mykolaiv begged citizens not to leave shelters, as he said explosions were heard throughout the night.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk was quoted by Ukrainian media as urging civilians in occupied areas to evacuate by any means possible.

"Massive fighting is going to happen," she said.

"The entire frontline is under relentless shelling," Donetsk military administration chief Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a Telegram message late Friday.

He accused Russian troops of shelling "day and night" the city of Sloviansk and of torching agricultural fields in a bid to "destroy the harvest by all means".

Kyrylenko warned the Russians were in the process of replenishing troops in the region to prepare for further assaults.

In a boost to Kyiv, Washington announced $400 million of further military aid, including a type of artillery ammunition with "greater precision", and that has previously not been sent.

- Recruits train in England - "It's a further evolution in our support for Ukraine in this battle in the Donbas," a senior defence official was quoted by the US Department of Defense as saying.

Also included in the aid package are four additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to add to eight already in place.

Britain's defence ministry on Saturday said the first group of up to 10,000 inexperienced Ukrainian military recruits began training in England as part of a UK-led programme.

The United States also put pressure on Russia at a meeting of Group of 20 foreign ministers in Indonesia.

Washington and allies condemned Russia's assault ahead of the gathering before Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov faced what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called a barrage of Western criticism at the closed-door talks.

Blinken on Saturday called for China to distance itself from Russia after talks with his Chinese counterpart in Indonesia.

Blinken said he told Wang Yi: "This really is a moment where we all have to stand up, as we heard country after country in the G20 do, to condemn the aggression, to demand among other things that Russia allow access to food that is stuck in Ukraine".

He added there were "no signs" Moscow was willing to engage after the G20 talks.

"If there is an opportunity for diplomacy, we will seize it," he said.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Prime Minister World Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia China Washington Donetsk Kharkiv Lead Indonesia United States Criminals Post Media All From Million Instagram

Recent Stories

EU Climate Plan Doomed Unless Sanctions Against Ru ..

EU Climate Plan Doomed Unless Sanctions Against Russia Lifted - EU Lawmaker

1 minute ago
 Iran arrests two filmmakers for 'inciting unrest': ..

Iran arrests two filmmakers for 'inciting unrest': media

1 minute ago
 Kumar bowls India to T20 series win over England

Kumar bowls India to T20 series win over England

1 minute ago
 Subs Adams, Anscombe combine to give Wales histori ..

Subs Adams, Anscombe combine to give Wales historic Springboks win

1 minute ago
 NHMP fines public transport vehicles for overcharg ..

NHMP fines public transport vehicles for overcharging, over loading

5 minutes ago
 Max Verstappen sprints to another Red Bull Ring su ..

Max Verstappen sprints to another Red Bull Ring success

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.