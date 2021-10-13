Russian Mission Continues to Process Visas Despite Ongoing 'Visa War' With US - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russian diplomats continue to process visas in full despite the ongoing visa war with the United States, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday.

"I know that many of you are concerned about the possibility of issuing visas for mutual trips of entrepreneurs," Antonov said at the opening of the Annual Meeting of the US Russia business Council.

"I can assure you that the Russian diplomatic missions in the United States continue to process visas in full, despite the difficult staffing situation due to the ongoing 'visa war' which continues not through our fault."