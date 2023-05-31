UrduPoint.com

Russian Mission In EU Says Bloc Ignoring Real Issues In Kosovo By Limelighting Escalations

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Russian Mission in EU Says Bloc Ignoring Real Issues in Kosovo by Limelighting Escalations

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The European Union's self-assigned role as the key mediator in the Kosovo-Serbia normalization appears to be focused only on addressing separate episodes of escalation rather than looking for a long-term sustainable solution, the Russian permanent mission to the EU told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"What we are observing now is a direct consequence of EU mediators' negligent fulfillment of their obligations, namely, a fundamental reluctance to contribute to the real search for long-term solutions," the mission said.

The mission also said that the EU's mediation in the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue had been reduced only to "hectic search" intended for "putting out the fire" without tackling its true causes and noted that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced another urgent round of talks related to the escalation in Kosovo.

"In other words, Brussels, by creating the illusion of mediation, was waiting for the next escalation to make a so-called heroic attempt to pause the crisis. But these pauses are becoming shorter and shorter, while the crisis stages are becoming more dangerous," the mission said.

The Russian mission stressed that the main step in the settlement of the Kosovo conflict was the establishment of the Community of Serb Municipalities in its original form, enshrined in written agreements between Belgrade and Pristina under the EU's guarantees.

Earlier on Wednesday, thousands of ethnic Serbs once again gathered near local government buildings in the towns of Zvecan and Leposaviq in northern Kosovo to hold protests over the installation of ethnically Albanian mayors, according to local media reports. The demonstrators repeated their previous demands, requesting the withdrawal of the Kosovo police from the north of the Kosovo and Metohija province, allowing Serbian officials inside the municipality building and releasing the two Serbs detained earlier this week.

On Monday, similar protests took place in the Serb-majority municipalities in northern Kosovo. Police and the NATO-led KFOR troops were deployed to the sites of protests. At least 52 Serbs and 25 members of KFOR forces were injured during the clashes.

On February 27, Borrell published the full text of the EU's proposal, which contains clauses on the mutual recognition of documents and state symbols and Belgrade's consent not to prevent Pristina from joining international organizations. As part of the plan, the EU and US leaders also insist that Kosovo Albanian authorities form a Community of Serb Municipalities, complete with autonomy rights in accordance with the 2013 Brussels Agreement.

