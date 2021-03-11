UrduPoint.com
Russian Mission In Houston To Resume Off-Site Consular Work When Conditions Allow - Consul

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The Russian diplomatic mission in Houston, Texas, stands ready to restart its mobile consular sessions once the epidemiological situation allows it, Russian Consul General  Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik.

"The demand for mobile sessions is obvious. For our part, we are ready for this," Zakharov said. "In December, we managed to organize one in Dallas... We hope that as more and more people are vaccinated, coronavirus infection rates will decline and we will be able to return to the practice of regular mobile sessions.

"

Zakharov pointed out that the Consulate General is now receiving numerous requests for consular services from compatriots living in the US states of Colorado, Arizona and Missouri.

"The main problem - in the context of the ongoing pandemic and the need for social distancing - is to obtain permission from the local authorities to conduct such events," Zakharov said.

The White House announced in the end of February that President Joe Biden has renewed the US Declaration of National Emergency for the coronavirus pandemic.

