TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) A Jerusalem Post correspondent had distorted Russian Ambassador in Israel Anatoly Viktorov's comments on the situation in the middle East in a recent interview, the Russian mission in Tel Aviv said on Wednesday, after the diplomat was summoned by the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

On Tuesday, the media outlet published the interview, in which the ambassador said that "the problem in the region is not Iranian activities," but the Israeli-Arab conflict. On the next day, the head of the political-strategic department at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alon Bar, told Viktorov that his claims did not correspond to the realities in the Middle East.

"The correspondent added personal comments to the ambassador's quotes taken out of context, which distorted the general meaning of the conversation. In this regard, the embassy has prepared and sent an official letter to the editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post," the Russian embassy said on its official Facebook page.

According to the embassy, the meeting between Bar and Viktorov "was held in a constructive manner," and the Russian diplomat also shared his view on the publication.

In addition, the embassy wished that such "unfortunate" incidents would not impact the friendly relations between Russia and Israel.