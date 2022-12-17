Russian Mission to EU Calls New Sanctions 'Illegitimate'

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The Russian Permanent Mission to the European Union says the latest EU sanctions against Russia run contrary to the system of international financial and trade relations.

On Friday, the European Union published the ninth sanctions package against Russia, which includes a block of new economic restrictions, as well as personal sanctions against nearly 200 individuals and organizations.

"Unilateral restrictive measures against third party countries and their citizens have long become Brussels' favorite foreign policy tool. It is obvious to everyone that the goal pursued by the European Union - to put pressure on sovereign states - and the means to achieve it are illegitimate," the Russian permanent mission said in a statement.

The Russian mission recalled that Brussels had argued that the application of extraterritorial sanctions was illegal, but is now actively using them.

"It is not surprising that more and more states are listening to our reasoning. They are not ready to accept the dishonest rules of the game and follow the imposed guidelines," the Russian mission said, emphasizing that "the introduction of restrictive measures contradicts the system of international financial and trade relations, runs counter to the fundamental principles of the WTO (World Trade Organization).

"

The new EU sanctions list targeting Russia includes Russian officials, lawmakers, judges, representatives of law enforcement agencies, and media personalities. Sanctions have been extended to include three Russian banks and several Russian tv channels.

Economic sanctions include the expansion of technology export restrictions, a ban on investments in Russia's mining industry, a ban on the supply of engines and spare parts for drones to Russia, a ban on the export of toy drones, complex generators, portable computers, computer components, printed circuit chips, radio navigation systems, radio control equipment, cameras and lenses.

The new package also provides for a ban on the provision of advertising services, market research and public opinion polls to Russians and Russian companies. EU citizens are now completely banned from holding management positions in state-owned or state-controlled companies in Russia.

Those included in the EU sanctions lists will have their assets frozen in the European Union, and individuals will also be banned from traveling to the bloc.