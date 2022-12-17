UrduPoint.com

Russian Mission To EU Calls New Sanctions 'Illegitimate'

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2022 | 06:10 AM

Russian Mission to EU Calls New Sanctions 'Illegitimate'

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The Russian Permanent Mission to the European Union says the latest EU sanctions against Russia run contrary to the system of international financial and trade relations.

On Friday, the European Union published the ninth sanctions package against Russia, which includes a block of new economic restrictions, as well as personal sanctions against nearly 200 individuals and organizations.

"Unilateral restrictive measures against third party countries and their citizens have long become Brussels' favorite foreign policy tool. It is obvious to everyone that the goal pursued by the European Union - to put pressure on sovereign states - and the means to achieve it are illegitimate," the Russian permanent mission said in a statement.

The Russian mission recalled that Brussels had argued that the application of extraterritorial sanctions was illegal, but is now actively using them.

"It is not surprising that more and more states are listening to our reasoning. They are not ready to accept the dishonest rules of the game and follow the imposed guidelines," the Russian mission said, emphasizing that "the introduction of restrictive measures contradicts the system of international financial and trade relations, runs counter to the fundamental principles of the WTO (World Trade Organization).

"

The new EU sanctions list targeting Russia includes Russian officials, lawmakers, judges, representatives of law enforcement agencies, and media personalities. Sanctions have been extended to include three Russian banks and several Russian tv channels.

Economic sanctions include the expansion of technology export restrictions, a ban on investments in Russia's mining industry, a ban on the supply of engines and spare parts for drones to Russia, a ban on the export of toy drones, complex generators, portable computers, computer components, printed circuit chips, radio navigation systems, radio control equipment, cameras and lenses.

The new package also provides for a ban on the provision of advertising services, market research and public opinion polls to Russians and Russian companies. EU citizens are now completely banned from holding management positions in state-owned or state-controlled companies in Russia.

Those included in the EU sanctions lists will have their assets frozen in the European Union, and individuals will also be banned from traveling to the bloc.

Related Topics

World Technology Russia European Union Brussels Market Media TV From Industry

Recent Stories

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

6 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

6 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

6 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

6 hours ago
 Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies to Kiev, EU ..

Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies to Kiev, EU Voting Reform - Foreign Minis ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan faces worst kind of flood disaster: Ahsan ..

Pakistan faces worst kind of flood disaster: Ahsan iqbal

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.