Russian Mission to NATO Not Commenting on Reports About Expulsion of Diplomats

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The Russian Mission to NATO did not comment to Sputnik on reports about the expulsion of eight diplomats from Brussels.

Earlier in the day, Sky news reported that NATO has decided to reduce the Russian mission in Brussels and expel diplomats over suspicions of hostile activities.

"There will be no comments," the Russian mission said.