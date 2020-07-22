UrduPoint.com
Russian Mission To OSCE Condemns US Police Attack On Russian Journalists In Portland

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Russian Mission to OSCE Condemns US Police Attack on Russian Journalists in Portland

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Russian mission to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) condemned on Wednesday US police violence against Russia's Channel One journalists covering protests in Portland, and called on Washington to implement obligations related to the safety of journalists.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that two Channel One journalists, covering protests in Portland, were beaten by the police. Both of them were wearing press pass badges.

"We strongly condemn the police attack on the @channelone_rus journalists covering the protests in Portland.

We call on American colleagues to implement the provisions of the #OSCE Ministerial Council decision on safety of journalists," the mission wrote on Twitter.

This is not the first time that journalists have experienced police violence in the United States. On May 31, RIA Novosti correspondent Mikhail Turgiyev was injured while reporting on protests in Minneapolis. He was pepper-sprayed by the police even despite identifying himself as a reporter. VICE crew members were attacked as well.

