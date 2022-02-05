UrduPoint.com

Russian Mission To OSCE Outraged At Riberio's Reaction To Moscow's Measures Against DW

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Russian Mission to OSCE Outraged at Riberio's Reaction to Moscow's Measures Against DW

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The Permanent Mission of Russia to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said on Friday that it is outraged by the reaction of the OSCE representative on freedom of the media, Teresa Ribeiro, to Moscow's measures against Deutsche Welle (DW) and called it unprofessional.

Earlier in the day, Ribeiro tweeted that she "denounces" Russia's measures against DW and said that they go against OSCE "principles and commitments".

"We read with outrage the statement of OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro regarding the retaliatory measures taken by the Russian side against Deutsche Welle.

There is an obvious selectivity in reading the mandate and a demonstration of extreme unprofessionalism, as well as frank political bias in assessing the situation," the mission said in a statement, adding that it will "draw some serious conclusions".

The mission also mentioned that Ribeiro remained quiet when RT DE faced a ban in Germany.

