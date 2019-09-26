UrduPoint.com
Russian Mission To OSCE Warns Of Growing Far-Right Attitudes In Several Member States

Thu 26th September 2019

Russian Mission to OSCE Warns of Growing Far-Right Attitudes in Several Member States

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna expressed on Wednesday concern over increasing far-right attitudes and stronger positions of far-right parties in several OSCE member states.

"The strengthening of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the European parliament could anchor in the public consciousness tolerance toward radical nationalism and its manifestations. Xenophobia is also encouraged by normalized honoring of Waffen-SS veterans in Lithuania and Estonia," Anastasiia Milovanova, an attache of the Russian mission, said during an OSCE meeting on human rights.

She also noted that similar trends could be seen in Ukraine.

"Radical statements of high-ranking persons, calling for xenophobia and interethnic enmity, constitute a recognizable trait of the authorities in Kiev. It is no wonder that attacks on members of various groups are becoming a norm for [Ukrainian] nationalists," she said, adding that Russians, Jews and Gypsies had been suffering the most.

The ongoing 2019 OSCE Human Dimension Implementation Meeting began on September 16 and will end on Friday. Various aspects regarding the development of robust democratic institutions, promotion of tolerance and non-discrimination, and protection of human rights in Europe have been discussed.

Far-right and radical nationalist movements have been moving from the fringes to the center of European politics since the start of the 2015 migration crisis.

During the recent election to the European Parliament, parties pursuing hardline migration policies made considerable electoral gains. Italy's Lega won 28 seats, France's National Rally won 22, and AfD won 11. These successes allowed them to from a new parliamentary group called Identity and Democracy.

