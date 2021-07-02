UrduPoint.com
Russian Mission To UN Calls Report On Instructors In CAR 'Forgery' - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 11:10 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The UN Panel of Experts report alleging serious human rights violations perpetrated by Russian instructors in the Central African Republic (CAR) is a politically motivated forgery and is baseless text based on biased sources, the Permanent Mission of Russia to the United Nations said in a statement on Friday.

"The segment of this report that touches upon the assistance provided by the Russian instructors cannot be characterized as anything other than a forgery," the statement said. "It is fully based on anonymous or biased sources, is baseless, provocative and politically motivated."

The statement pointed out that while the report contains entirely anonymous sources of information, it legitimizes allegations by opposition media resources.

"The cited 'facts' and 'evidence' stand up to no criticism. All of them founder on the counterarguments and rebuttal that we presented, i.e. during the discussion of the document in the Sanctions Committee," the statement said.

The diplomatic mission noted that the Russian instructors' deployment in the car is based on bilateral agreements with that country in order to train its army and provide humanitarian support to its security forces.

"Those who directly have to do with high professionalism of the Russian instructors in the CAR, including the authorities, they give the opposite assessment to the activity of Russian trainers," the mission said.

Russia will firmly preclude any attempts to cast a shadow on its cooperations with the Africans and spread false information, it added.

The UN report, dated June 25, claimed that Russian military instructors, along with the Central African Armed Forces, are responsible for committing human rights abuses, including indiscriminate killings of civilians in the CAR and looting of humanitarian facilities.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, more than 500 Russian instructors are currently working in the CAR and new deployments have not yet been planned. The CAR presidential administration stressed that the presence of Russian instructors in the country had been authorized by the UN Security Council.

