Russian Mission To UN Postpones Counter-Terrorism Event Amid COVID-19 Threat - Statement

Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:24 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Russia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Friday that it has decided to reschedule a counter-terrorism briefing planned for next week at the UN headquarters out of the abundance of caution amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We regret to inform you that taking into account the threat and risk associated with the global spread of the COVID-19, it was decided to postpone the briefing to another suitable date," the statement said.

The joint briefing on "Efforts to Prevent the Spread of Terrorist Ideology in the Russian Federation" was organized by Russia's mission to the United Nations and the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and scheduled to take place on March 16.

The mission said the decision to postpone the event was taken in line with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' direction issued on Thursday to cancel all "side events" at the UN headquarters until the end of April.

Earlier on Friday, the United Nations confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus infection among diplomats working in New York.

