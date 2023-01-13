Russian Mission to UN Says Lack of Trust Biggest Issue Between Russia, West

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The lack of trust is the major hurdle in relationship between Russia and the West, Russian deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told LBC.

"Relations between Russia and the West are very troubled now, if there are any relations at all. And, of course, there is a big lack of trust, which is the biggest problem," Polyanskiy said in an interview late on Thursday.

The diplomat said he does not understand how Russia can trust the West, particularly in light of recent revelations by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Francois Hollande about using the Minsk agreements to buy time to rearm Ukraine.

"This is absolutely breaking any trust. It is very difficult to understand how we can sit and negotiate with this kind of leaders. If you add on top of this, everything that had been said to us about the non-enlargement of NATO in the 90s and later. Of course, all this creates a very big bubble of lies that we face when we negotiate with the West," Polyanskiy said.

According to Polyanskiy, much of the negotiation process between Russia and the West needs to be reworked.