Russian Mission To UN Takes Preventive Measures Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Source

Diplomats at Russia's mission to the United Nations in New York have undertaken appropriate preventive measures amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a diplomatic source told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Diplomats at Russia's mission to the United Nations in New York have undertaken appropriate preventive measures amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"We follow the local authorities' advice and have taken adequate preventive measures," the source said on Thursday.

The number of people in New York State who have tested positive for the presence of novel coronavirus has increased to 212, including 48 cases in New York City, where the building of the Russian mission to the United Nations is located.

The United Nations decided earlier to reduce the number of staff present in its headquarters building as well as close the entire complex to the general public and suspend all guided tours.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced a month-long ban on travelers from 26 European countries in an attempt to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States.

The number of infections worldwide has surpassed 126,000, and more than 4,600 people have died from the disease. However, about 68,000 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.

