Russian 'Mistrals' With Displacement Of Over 20,000 Tonnes To Be Laid Down By May 9 - Navy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 33 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:01 PM

Russian 'Mistrals' With Displacement of Over 20,000 Tonnes to Be Laid Down by May 9 - Navy

Two universal amphibious helicopter carriers will be laid down in Russia this year by May 9, Russian Navy commander Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Two universal amphibious helicopter carriers will be laid down in Russia this year by May 9, Russian Navy commander Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov told Sputnik.

"The ships will be laid by May 9, 2020.

This is a completely new project. Their displacement will be more than 20,000 tonnes with better [compared to Mistrals] navigability, operational and structural characteristics, amphibious and [capable of carrying] helicopters," Yevmenov said.

