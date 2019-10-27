UrduPoint.com
Russian MoD Says Has No Reliable Data On US Operation To Eliminate IS Leader Baghdadi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 08:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday, shortly after the United States announced hunting down Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) in Syria's Idlib province, said that it possessed no reliable data about the US operation and had reasons to question the realness of it, let alone its success.

"The Ministry of Defense has no reliable information about the operation by the US military in the Turkish-controlled part of the Idlib de-escalation zone aimed at yet another 'elimination' of the former IS leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi. The growing number of immediate participants and countries which allegedly partook in this 'operation,' each with absolutely controversial details, triggers reasonable questions and doubts about its realness and, even more so, success," the statement read.

In reasoning its stance, the ministry further addressed four aspects.

"First, past Saturday and over the past few days, no airstrikes by the US air force or by the so-called 'international coalition' were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Second, we are unaware of any alleged assistance to the US aviation's passage to the airspace of the Idlib de-escalation zone in the course of that operation," the ministry's statement read.

According to the ministry, all Idlib areas that are not controlled by the Syrian government are controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (al-Qaeda affiliate terrorist organization formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia). This group has systematically targeted the IS and its affiliates, considering them the main rival for the power in Syria.

"Therefore, the fact that a former IS leader has resided undisturbed in an area controlled by 'the Syrian al-Qaeda' deserves at least separate direct evidence by the United States or other participants of the operation," the ministry said.

"Finally, fourth, since the IS has been completely destroyed by the Syrian government forces with the help of the Russian military in early 2018, yet another 'death' of Abu Bakr Baghdadi has absolutely no operational significance neither for the situation in Syria nor for the actions of terrorists that have remained in Idlib," the ministry concluded.

