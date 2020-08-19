Russian Module for ISS Arrives at Baikonur Spaceport - Roscosmos

Russia's new multi-functional laboratory module, Nauka (Science), scheduled for launch to the International Space Station (ISS) next year, has been delivered to the Baikonur spaceport, the country's Roscosmos State Space Corporation said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020)

The module was sent to Baikonur from the Moscow-based Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center on August 11 and is set to be launched atop a Proton-M rocket next April.

"On August 19, the Nauka module ... has arrived in Baikonur.

The module's delivery to the cosmodrome took less than 10 days, requiring 14 [train] cars to transport it as well as the necessary equipment," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The production of the Nauka module started in 1995 as a backup for the first ISS module, Zarya. In 2004, a decision was made to lower the costs of making a new module for the Russian part of the station by repurposing the backup. The module was originally scheduled to go into orbit in 2007, but the launch has been postponed multiple times for various reasons.