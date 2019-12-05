UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Moldovan Foreign Ministers Discuss Broadening Of Bilateral Cooperation - Chisinau

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:10 PM

Russian, Moldovan Foreign Ministers Discuss Broadening of Bilateral Cooperation - Chisinau

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Moldovan counterpart, Aureliu Ciocoi, during their meeting on Thursday discussed the possibilities for the broadening of cooperation between Russia and Chisinau, the press service of the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting was held in a closed-door format on the sidelines of the 26th Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

"The officials exchanged views on a number of topical issues of the agenda of the Moldovan-Russian relations, confirming their mutual readiness to continue the political dialogue at all levels, as well as common interest in expanding cooperation in various fields," the statement said.

The Moldovan ministry also noted that Lavrov and Ciocoi expressed their commitment to efforts aimed at finding a comprehensive and stable solution to the Transnistrian conflict.

During the meeting, Ciocoi once again invited Lavrov to visit Moldova.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Visit Chisinau Moldova All

Recent Stories

Classes to be started in Cadet College Mamad Ghat ..

45 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity meets UN Chie ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

Sri Lankan President receives UAE Ambassador in Co ..

1 hour ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi opens City Center Almaza in Cairo

2 hours ago

Putin: Cold Reception of Missile Moratorium Propos ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.