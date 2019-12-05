Russian, Moldovan Foreign Ministers Discuss Broadening of Bilateral Cooperation - Chisinau

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Moldovan counterpart, Aureliu Ciocoi, during their meeting on Thursday discussed the possibilities for the broadening of cooperation between Russia and Chisinau, the press service of the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting was held in a closed-door format on the sidelines of the 26th Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

"The officials exchanged views on a number of topical issues of the agenda of the Moldovan-Russian relations, confirming their mutual readiness to continue the political dialogue at all levels, as well as common interest in expanding cooperation in various fields," the statement said.

The Moldovan ministry also noted that Lavrov and Ciocoi expressed their commitment to efforts aimed at finding a comprehensive and stable solution to the Transnistrian conflict.

During the meeting, Ciocoi once again invited Lavrov to visit Moldova.