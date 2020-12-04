UrduPoint.com
Russian, Moldovan Foreign Ministers Held Phone Talks on Transnistria - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Moldovan counterpart, Aureliu Ciocoi, held a phone conversation on bilateral relations and Transnistria settlement, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

"The sides discussed pressing issues and the prospects of development of the Russian-Moldovan relations, cooperation in the Commonwealth of Independent States, and Moldova's cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union in the capacity of an observer," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Ciocoi spoke in favor of maintaining friendly and constructive bilateral operation, also confirming commitment to intensive contacts, the ministry added.

"The exchanged opinions on the current situation in the Transnistria settlement negotiations, and regional and international issues of interest," the ministry noted.

