Russian, Moldovan Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks September 11 in Moscow- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Moldovan counterpart, Nicu Popescu, will hold negotiations on September 11 in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

Lavrov and the minister for foreign affairs and European integration of the Republic of Moldova will hold negotiations in Moscow," Zakharova said.

"They will exchange opinions on pressing issues of the Russian-Moldovan cooperation and of the international agenda," Zakharova added.

She stressed that this would be Popescu's first visit to Moscow after the formation of the new Moldovan government in June.