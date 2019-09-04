UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Moldovan Foreign Ministers To Hold Talks September 11 In Moscow- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:42 PM

Russian, Moldovan Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks September 11 in Moscow- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Moldovan counterpart, Nicu Popescu, will hold negotiations on September 11 in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Moldovan counterpart, Nicu Popescu, will hold negotiations on September 11 in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"On September 11 ...

Lavrov and the minister for foreign affairs and European integration of the Republic of Moldova will hold negotiations in Moscow," Zakharova said.

"They will exchange opinions on pressing issues of the Russian-Moldovan cooperation and of the international agenda," Zakharova added.

She stressed that this would be Popescu's first visit to Moscow after the formation of the new Moldovan government in June.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Visit Moldova June September Government

Recent Stories

Moharram procession taken out in Bahawalpur

13 seconds ago

HRCP takes note of deaths in police custody

7 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

15 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan dislikes monarch system ..

16 seconds ago

NAB Karachi arrests Iqbal Z.Ahmed in inquiry into ..

18 seconds ago

BISE announce HSSC annual result; girls outshine b ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.