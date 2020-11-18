UrduPoint.com
Russian, Moldovan Ministries In Talks On Russia's $237Mln Loan For Chisinau - Source

Wed 18th November 2020 | 04:55 PM

Russia's and Moldova's finance ministries are in talks on Russia's potential 200 million euros ($237 million) loan, an informed Russian source told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Russia's and Moldova's finance ministries are in talks on Russia's potential 200 million Euros ($237 million) loan, an informed Russian source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu expressed the belief earlier in the day that his country could fail to receive the loan, since it had not yet received any confirmation from the Russian government.

"The finance ministries are negotiating the draft agreement," the source said.

