Russian, Moldovan Prime Ministers Discuss Expanding Trade - Moldovan Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:28 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Moldovan counterpart Ion Chicu discussed over the phone expanding trade between Russia and Moldova, the press service of the Moldovan cabinet said Monday.

"The heads of the governments said they were interested in expanding trade relationship that would aim at the two countries' cooperation and stressed the importance of restoring the bilateral trade with supplies of Moldovan goods to the Russian market," the cabinet said.

More Stories From World

