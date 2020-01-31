Russian, Moldovan Prime Ministers to Hold Meeting in Almaty on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is set to meet with his Moldovan counterpart, Ion Chicu, on Friday in Kazakhstan's largest city of Almaty.

The Moldovan prime minister last Sunday wrote on Facebook that he would visit Almaty for the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council as well as a digital economy forum, adding that he will meet with Mishustin, who is going to participate in those events as well.

Relations between Moscow and Chisinau became strained after the ratification of the EU Association Agreement in 2016. However, since Igor Dodon became president in 2016, relations between the two countries have been gradually improving.

Earlier this month, Dodon visited Moscow at the invitation of Herman Gref, the chairman of the executive board of Russia's Sberbank.